Vučić and Kurti in Brussels on 19 July, Stano: Focus on the progress achieved to date

BRUSSELS – The second meeting between Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti and the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić will be taking place on 19 July in Brussels. The news was announced during a press conference conducted by EU spokesperson, Peter Stano. “This meeting representing a high level of the dialogue, will be focusing on the discussion of the progress achieved to date – regarding the next steps of the dialogue, which is very important for the European perspective of both Kosovo and Serbia,” – said Stano, Radio Free Europe reported. Vučić and Kurti first met on 15 June, with no tangible results of the meeting announced afterwards. In the meantime, Dialogue on the technical level continued last week.