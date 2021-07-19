EU extends mandates of Special Representatives in BiH and Kosovo until 2023

BRUSSELS – The Council today extended the mandates of the EU special representatives in Bosnia and Herzegovina and in Kosovo for two years, respectively, until 31 August 2023, reads the press release. The EU will also continue to support the implementation of the General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The EUSR in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Johann Sattler, was first appointed on 8 August 2019, while the EUSR in Kosovo, Tomáš Szunyog, was appointed on 1 September 2020. They are tasked with contributing to the establishment of stable, viable, peaceful, democratic and multi-ethnic countries and helping their European perspective.