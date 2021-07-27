Bosnian Serb politicians announce boycott of state institutions over legal changes on genocide denial

BANJA LUKA – Bosnian Serb political representatives from both the ruling and the opposition parties entered into a boycott of state institutions on 27 July, which will effectively prevent them from functioning, in a protest against the imposition of a ban on genocide and war crimes denial, Balkan Insight reports. The legal change was imposed last week by the outgoing High Representative Valentine Inzko. It also prohibits the glorification of war criminals. Serb representatives will not withdraw from Bosnian state institutions, but they will not participate in their work or make decisions until the issue is resolved. Today’s session of the House of Representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly of BiH was cancelled as a result.