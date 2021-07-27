Verdict in the case of storming of Parliament of North Macedonia, former officials sentenced

SKOPJE – The Criminal Court – Skopje announced the verdict in the case “Organizers of the 27 of April” yesterday and proclaimed the defendants guilty, META reports. On 27 April 2017, a mob stormed the Parliament of Macedonia building in Skopje and had severely beaten dozens of MPs, parliament clerks and journalists and caused much damage to the interior. The highest sentence was given to Trajko Veljanoski, the then Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Macedonia – he will serve 6 and a half years in prison. Mile Janakieski and Spiro Ristovski, the then government ministers of transport and communications and of education and science respectively, got 6 years and 3 months prison sentences each. The former Director of the Security and Counter-intelligence Administration (UBK), Vladimir Atanasov, was sentenced to 6 years in prison.