ODIHR Final Report on elections in Albania detects undue advantage for the ruling party

TIRANA – Final Report on the 2021 Albanian parliamentary election by the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), released this week, stresses that the ruling Socialist Party of Albania received significant advantage from the campaign of public officials. It also notes the allegations of vote buying, while giving a generally positive assessment of the administrative organisation of the elections.

In the election, held on 25 April, the ruling Socialist Party of Prime Minister Edi Rama retained all 74 seats in the 140-seat parliament, winning 49% of the vote. The coalition led by the main opposition Democratic Party won 59 seats and 39% of the votes.

According to the Report, the campaign lacked vigour, and messaging focused on the main party leaders, rather than on genuine issue-driven discourse.

“Widespread practices of vote- buying, as alleged by many IEOM interlocutors, remained a problem. The leaking of sensitive personal data of some 900,000 Albanian citizens before elections, including their political preferences, was of serious concern and made voters vulnerable to pressure”, the Report states.