Krivokapić and Rama open a joint border crossing between Montenegro and Albania

Prime Ministers of Montenegro Zdravko Krivokapić and Albania Edi Rama opened a joint border crossing, Zatrijebačka Cijevna – Grabon, between Montenegro and Albania in the presence of Hermann Spitz, charge d’affaires of the EU Delegation to Montenegro, RTCG reports. The border crossing was built in 2017 with the support of the European Union within the IPA cross-border cooperation program Montenegro – Albania, in order to connect Podgorica and Gusinje through the territory of Albania. Krivokapić announced that this is the second joint border crossing with Albania. Montenegro now has three common border crossings, two with the Republic of Albania and one with Bosnia and Herzegovina.