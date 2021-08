BRUSSELS – European Commission is mobilising support to assist countries in limiting the spread of the fires in Greece, Albania and North Macedonia, today’s press release reads. Two helicopters to support operations in Albania will be equally dispatched from Czechia and the Netherlands, while Slovenia is sending a team of 45 firefighters to North Macedonia. All help is mobilised through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, with co-funding by the Commission of at least 75 % of transport costs.