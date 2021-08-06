Six out of eleven members of Prosecutorial Council elected in Montenegro

PODGORICA – Speaker of the Assembly of Montenegro Aleksa Bečić has announced the six new members of the Prosecutorial Council, which automatically ends the mandate of the previous Council, Vijesti report. Five new members were elected among the country’s prosecutors, with an additional member from the Ministry of Justice, Human and Minority Rights. This means that a quorum for work and decision-making – six members – has been achieved, Bečić said, though all decisions would have to be made unanimously. Additional five members will be elected by the Assembly from the ranks of experts, including one nominated by the civil society. Stevo Muk of the Institute Alternative has already gotten the green light of the parliamentary committee.