Albania and Kosovo disagree over Germany’s position on Open Balkan

TIRANA / PRISTINA – Following a statement of a German Government spokesperson for Pristina-based Gazeta Express, in which he said that any regional cooperation is beneficial, but that it should be open to all six countries, governments of Albania and Kosovo have drawn different conclusions, Balkan Insight reports. PM of Albania Edi Rama read the statement as the endorsement of the Open Balkan initiative. “Germany says Open Balkan should be comprehensive and yes, of course, it should be, so the door remains open, but we can neither include anyone forcefully nor wait until those who are not convinced,” Rama said. Jeton Zylfaj, Kosovo PM Albin Kurti’s advisor, disputed Rama’s claim. “Germany does not support the ‘Mini-Schengen’, now turned to ‘Open Balkan’. Germany supports a Common Regional Market as part of the Berlin Process. ‘Mini-Schengen’ is an unnecessary duplication,” he wrote.