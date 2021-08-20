Three projects launched by Serbia within Science for Peace and Security Programme in 2021

BRUSSELS / BELGRADE – Serbia has launched three new projects within the NATO Science for Peace and Security Programme in 2021. One of the project is aiming at producing Lithium-free batteries, decreasing the costs and risks of using Lithium-based technologies.

Science for Peace and Security (SPS) was launched as early as 1958. The Programme provides various forms of funding and expert advice for security-relevant activities and involves NATO-member and partner countries.

SPS is available to Serbia since 2007, after it became a part of NATO Partnership for Peace Programme, which currently gathers 20 partner countries.

Applications for funding must be submitted jointly by a NATO country co-director and a Partner country co-director. In 2021, researchers from Serbia have submitted applications with colleagues from NATO members ranging from the Western Balkan countries to United States.

On 9 July, Science for Peace and Security tweeted that the Scientists from Serbia, North Macedonia and United States had launched new programmes to develop innovative multi-protective textile materials.

“These textiles will provide superior protection for military personnel against nerve agents, microorganisms, radiations, and fire”, NATO SPS tweeted.

This week scientists from 🇲🇰, 🇷🇸 & 🇺🇸 launched a new #NATOSPS project to develop innovative multi-protective textile materials! These textiles will provide superior protection for military personnel against nerve agents, microorganisms, radiations, and fire. pic.twitter.com/yCbhbczeox — NATO SPS Programme (@NATO_SPS) July 9, 2021

A month earlier, SPS released country flyers which highlighted that Serbia was leading nine activities within the Programme, two of which had been launched in the first half of 2021.

The project “Carbon-Based Batteries and Supercapacitors”, aims to develop a new generation of Lithium-free batteries and supercapacitors, based on biomass-derived, low-cost and eco-friendly carbon nanotechnology.

“Therefore, the project aims at developing more sustainable electrochemical storage systems, which can decrease the cost and safety issues of Li-ion technology. The results are expected to show the potential of non-lithium systems to compete with the performance of the state-of-the-art Li-ion technology, reducing prices and improving safety”, the flyer reads. The project is led by scientists and experts from Serbia and NATO Member States Slovenia and Montenegro. Another project, “Smart Patch for Life Support Systems”, was launched in 2021 is led by scientists from Serbia, Slovakia, Belgium, and North Macedonia. It aims to design and develop a wearable real- time monitoring system constructed as a patch-like device.