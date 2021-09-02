Borrell: Kosovo’s legal status can only change when normalization of relations is achieved

BRUSSELS -The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, stated that the legal status of Kosovo will be resolved after an agreement has been reached with Serbia, Exit.al reported. The comment was in response to a question from members of the European Parliament on the “lack of coherence in Kosovo’s legal representation”. “Reaching a comprehensive, legally binding agreement to normalize relations is the best basis for overcoming the issue of Kosovo’s legal representation,” Borrell said. He added that the Kosovo government was most interested in the country no longer being represented by the United Nations Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) in regional forums. “The EU is ready to address this issue, including through dialogue on the normalization of Kosovo-Serbia relations, given that organizations such as CEFTA have their own structures, procedures, and decision-making bodies,” Borrell said.