Pisonero: Divisions and intolerance dangerous for the safety of all citizens in Montenegro

BRUSSELS – European Commission spokesperson Ana Pisonero Hernandez, on the occasion of the upcoming event in Cetinje, said that encouraging ethnic and religious divisions and intolerance is dangerous for the safety and well-being of all citizens, Danas reported.

She told the media that a broad inter-party dialogue, with the aim of overcoming divisions, is key to preserving stability in the country and progress on the road to the EU.

“Now is the time for all decision-makers in Montenegro to prove their commitment to the EU path and EU values, promoting peace and tolerance and working together constructively, despite all political differences, for the benefit of citizens and the country’s European future.

“We call on everyone, especially those in positions of authority and influence, to make a direct contribution to calming tensions and building trust by their example, “said UN Resident Coordinator Peter Lundberg, on behalf of the UN team in Montenegro, on the current situation in the country.

As a member state of the UN, Montenegro, according to him, has shown a strong commitment to inclusion, respect for different opinions and protection of the human rights of all.

Tensions have risen sharply in Montenegro due to the announced enthronement of bishop Joanikije, which is strongly opposed by Montenegrin national organizations, associations and almost all opposition parliamentary parties, which are also announcing a protest by citizens. The presence at the protest due to the enthronement in Cetinje was also announced by the President of Montenegro, Milo Đukanović, and it is expected that a large number of citizens will gather in Cetinje.