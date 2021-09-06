Chief negotiators of Belgrade and Pristina to meet in Brussels on September 7-8

BRUSSELS – EU spokesperson Peter Stano confirmed to Tanjug the next meeting between the chief negotiators in the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue would be held in Brussels on September 7-8. Stano added that the two days of so-called technical discussions would be dedicated to current open issues and next steps in the dialogue. On Tuesday, the first day of the Brussels discussions, both delegations are to hold bilateral meetings with Lajčák and EU facilitators. A trilateral meeting between the Belgrade and Pristina representatives and the EU facilitators is planned for Wednesday.