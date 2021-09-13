Preparatory meeting for the next Jean Monnet Dialogue held in Skopje

SKOPJE – The Sobranie’s Speaker Talat Xhaferi and the European Parliament’s co-facilitators of the Jean Monnet Dialogue, Andreas Schieder (S&D), Marion Walsmann (EPP) and Ilhan Kyuchuk (Renew) met to prepare the grounds for the next round of the Jean Monnet Dialogue process on 10 September at the Sobranie, the Parliament of North Macedonia. The talks, held also with the Sobranie’s Vice-President and political party coordinators, shed a light on the implementation of the commitments made during the 3rd round of the Jean Monnet Dialogue in early 2020 and the prospects for the next round of dialogue. Following the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, they warmly welcomed the possibility to meet in-person, underlining that tangible results in the Jean Monnet Dialogue cannot be achieved only in virtual meeting formats.