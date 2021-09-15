Von der Leyen to visit all six Western Balkan countries from 28 to 30 September

BRUSSELS – President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will visit the Western Balkan countries during starting on 28 September and ending on 30 September, our source in Brussels confirms. Von der Leyen’s visit was announced earlier this month, and confirmed during today’s State of the Union address, which the President of the European Commission delivered to the European Parliament in Strasbourg. “Before the end of the month, I will travel to the region to send a strong signal of our commitment to the accession process”, von der Leyen said.