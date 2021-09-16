EU approves Albanian Digital COVID-19 Certificates

BRUSSELS – Albania from Thursday has become the second Western Balkan country, after North Macedonia, to have its digital COVID-19 travel certificates accepted as equal to those issued by the EU. This means that Albania, like North Macedonia since August, will now be connected to the EU’s digital Common Pass system, and all its citizens who have been vaccinated, have tested negative or have recovered from COVID-19, will be able to obtain a digital travel certificate, Balkan Insight reports. The EU Digital COVID-19 Certificate Regulation entered into force on July 1, 2021. The EU has so far included 42 countries into it – its 27 member states plus 15 outer non-EU countries. European Commission confirmed for our portal last month that other Western Balkan countries are in process of approval.