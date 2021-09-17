Lajčák to visit Serbia next week after concluding a three-day visit to Kosovo

PRISTINA – EU Special Representative for Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajčák met with President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani today, concluding a series of meeting with the country’s leadership. On Wednesday, Lajčák met with Prime Minister Albin Kurti and First Deputy Prime Minister and Chief Negotiator Besnik Bislimi, while on Thursday he met with Assembly Speaker Glauk Konjufca and leaders of the opposition. “All parties have their own experience with the Dialogue and therefore understand the importance of it for Kosovo”. On 20 and 21 September, Lajčák will visit Belgrade. According to media reports, EU Special Representative is working on scheduling a new meeting between President Aleksandar Vučić and PM Kurti.