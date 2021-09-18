fbpx
18. 09. 2021.

Third cabinet of Edi Rama sworn in, first meeting takes place

TIRANA – The new cabinet of the Prime Minister Edi Rama’s third cabinet took the oath of office in front of Albanian president Ilir Meta today, Euronews reports. The ceremony was not aired live to the public. After swearing in the new ministers, accompanied by PM Rama, walked to the Prime Office. The government immediately held the first meeting. The first decision was an affirmation to respect the ethical code established in 2003. On Friday morning, the new Albanian Parliament approved Prime Minister Rama’s government with 77 votes in favor, 53 against, and one abstention.

