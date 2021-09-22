Borrell and Lajčák propose a Kosovo-Serbia meeting on license plates, Kurti says

PRISTINA – Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti confirmed at today’s press conference that the High Representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell, and Special Representative for Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajčák proposed a meeting of Kosovo and Serbia representatives on the issue of license plates and that he was “open for a meeting, but that Serbian side refuses it”, FoNet news agency reports.

“We are ready for meetings, talks on this issue. High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, and his Representative for the Western Balkans and the Dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia, Miroslav Lajčák, also requested that”, Kurti said.

This refusal does not help either Kosovo or Serbia, said Kurti, stating that, at the meeting with the ambassadors of Quint and the EU, he made it clear that Kosovo’s decision is only the application of the law and that it can be removed, if it is done on Serbia’s side, FoNet reports.

“It is not that we enjoy temporary tables. We would not want either Serbia or Kosovo to have temporary plates. But – to enable the movement of all citizens freely and without delay”, concluded Kurti.

Petar Petković, Director of Serbian Government’s Office for Kosovo and Metohija, reacted to Kurti’s press conference.

“How does Albin Kurti plan to negotiate, while he goes to the bare-handed people in the north of the province with long barrels, armored vehicles, snipers and tear gas?”, Petković said, KoSSev reports.

“Official Belgrade has always emphasized that it is ready for conversation and dialogue, but what kind of dialogue is this while Pristina is holding snipers and long barrels at our people and while its freedom of movement is being brutally denied”, Petković added

The main roads through Jarinje and Brnjak in the north of Kosovo remain blocked, after the government started with the implementation of the decision on the introduction of RKS test plates for vehicles from Serbia, ie the removal of Serbian plates, on Monday.

The barricades are maintained with the organization and support of the leaders of the Serbian List and officials, and they are also supported by President Aleksandar Vučić, KoSSev reports.