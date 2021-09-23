Borrell: The EU calls for an immediate de-escalation in the north of Kosovo

BRUSSELS – The European Union calls for an immediate de-escalation in the north of Kosovo. Any provocations or unilateral actions must be avoided as they would go directly against the interest of the people of the region, reads a statement by EU High Representative Josep Borrell, released on Wednesday evening.

“We urge the leadership in Belgrade and Pristina to take a responsible approach and to work through the EU facilitated Dialogue to avoid any further escalation, restore a peaceful atmosphere and to work on viable solutions. It is in the interests of all to look for a way forward that enables freedom of movement and which improves people’s daily lives”, the statement reads.

It stresses that the EU-facilitated Dialogue is the only platform to address and resolve all open issues, and that the EU strongly urges both parties to make full use of it.

“We stress once again that all agreements reached in the process of the EU-facilitated Dialogue since its inception in 2011 remain valid and binding for both Parties. Past agreements form an important element for comprehensive normalisation of relations between Kosovo and Serbia. The EU and its Member States urge Kosovo and Serbia to fully respect and implement all their Dialogue obligations with no further delay”, Borrell’s statement concludes.