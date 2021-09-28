fbpx
29. 09. 2021.

European Western Balkans
News in brief

8th Western Balkans Civil Society Forum to be held on 30 September to 1 October

by EWB

BRUSSELS – The European Economic and Social Committee will organise its 8th Western Balkans Civil Society Forum in Skopje on 30 September 2021 and 1 October 2021. The main topics on the agenda will be how to enhance the accession process – a credible EU perspective for the Western Balkans; the contribution of CSOs to the Green Agenda and sustainable development of the Western Balkans as part of the EU accession process; the state of social dialogue, as well as enabling civic space in the Western Balkans. Among the participants invited are Christa Schweng, president of the European Economic and Social Committee, PM Zoran Zaev, Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi and Secretary General of the Regional Cooperation Council.

Related posts

Thaçi handed over the mandate for the composition of the government to Ramush Haradinaj

EWB

Veseli: People will give the final word on agreement at the referendum

EWB

Grenell: Serbia and Kosovo representatives to meet at the White House on 27 June

EWB