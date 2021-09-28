8th Western Balkans Civil Society Forum to be held on 30 September to 1 October

BRUSSELS – The European Economic and Social Committee will organise its 8th Western Balkans Civil Society Forum in Skopje on 30 September 2021 and 1 October 2021. The main topics on the agenda will be how to enhance the accession process – a credible EU perspective for the Western Balkans; the contribution of CSOs to the Green Agenda and sustainable development of the Western Balkans as part of the EU accession process; the state of social dialogue, as well as enabling civic space in the Western Balkans. Among the participants invited are Christa Schweng, president of the European Economic and Social Committee, PM Zoran Zaev, Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi and Secretary General of the Regional Cooperation Council.