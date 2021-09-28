MEPs: Serbia and Kosovo must urgently find a peaceful solution

“We are deeply concerned about the recent tensions at the Jarinje and Brnjak border crossings. Serbia and Kosovo must urgently find a peaceful and sustainable solution in order to ensure the security and safety of all citizens”, the statement reads.

The MEPs stated they wished to see the withdrawal of special police and any army units and the dismantling of roadblocks.

“Unilateral actions and provocations and inflammatory rhetoric, which increase tensions and affect the wellbeing of local communities, should stop. We call on the EU and its partners to continue to work on de-escalating the crisis and we urge the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo to use the platform of the EU-facilitated Dialogue to resolve all open issues, including those related to freedom of movement”, the statement urges.

The MEPs reiterated that the normalisation of relations between Serbia and Kosovo is a precondition for the EU accession of both countries, and is also essential for securing stability and prosperity in the wider region.

“We urge both sides to actively and constructively re-engage in the EU-facilitated dialogue led by the EU Special Representative, seeking a comprehensive, sustainable and legally binding agreement”, the statement concludes.