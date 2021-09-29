Lajčák meets with Bislimi and Petković, discussions to continue throughout the day

BRUSSELS – EU Special Representative for Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajčák tweeted that he had had two separate meetings this morning with the Chief negotiators of Kosovo, Besnik Bislimi and Serbia, Petar Petković, to discuss ways to solve the current crisis in the north of Kosovo. “We will continue our discussions throughout the day”, Lajčák added. As the spokesman of the European Union (EU), Peter Stano, announced earlier, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Gabriel Escobar, will also take part in the talks, N1 reports.