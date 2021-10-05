Fifth annual shadow report “State of Democracy in Serbia 2020” now available online

After the controversial parliamentary and local elections in June 2020, but also other serious problems covered by the previous report, the previous shadow report posed a question whether Serbia is still a democratic country, and whether it is moving away from membership in the European Union because of this.

“A year later, both questions remain open. In Serbia, there is an almost one-party parliament without opposition, civil society and the media are under pressure, while media pluralism is even more endangered. On the other hand, Serbia has not taken the slightest step towards membership in the European Union in the last year, not opening any new chapters or clusters of chapters in this period”, this year’s report reads.

