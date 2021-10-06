[LIVE] EU-Western Balkans Summit 2021

European Western Balkans is following the EU-Western Balkans Summit 2021 in Brdo pri Kranju live. All times are Central European Summer Time (CEST, UTC+2).

9:54 In a letter to Council President Charles Michel on the EU-Western Balkans summit that takes place in Slovenia today, European Parliament President David Sassoli urged leaders to overcome the current stalemate and move forward with the accession process.

“This year’s EU – Western Balkans summit could not be more timely. Today, more than ever, the accession process of the countries of the Western Balkans needs a new and strong impetus. It is high time for delays and current blockages to be overcome”, Sassoli wrote.

9:46 Influential daily Delo argues in this mornings commentary that Slovenia’s strong emphasis on the Western Balkans is motivated not just by geostrategic interests but by very tangible interests in the region, in particular strong economic ties, STA reports.

9:30 Leaders are arriving at the conference in Brdo pri Kranju. They are received by Prime Minister of Slovenia Janez Janša and are addressing the media. Plenary session is expected to begin soon.

On Tuesday, 5 October 2021, on the eve of the summit, President of the European Council Charles Michel invited EU leaders to an informal meeting to discuss the EU’s role in the world. The draft conclusions reaffiremd the EU is a staunch supporter of multilateralism (UN, G20, G7, etc.) and a defender of a rules-based international order. It was concluded that the European Union needs to increase its capacity to act autonomously and that High Representative Josep Borrell will put forward a first draft of the Strategic Compass in November 2021.

The European People’s Party’s (EPP) EU and Western Balkan leaders also met in Ljubljana on Tuesday, ahead of the Summit. The leaders adopted the party’s EU-Western Balkans Summit Declaration. In the declaration, EPP reiterated its unequivocal support for a credible enlargement and European Union accession perspective for the Western Balkans.

Party of European Socialists also tweeted yesterday evening that it had held a meeting of its members, including the representatives of the parties from Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia.