Borrell: The violent incidents in the north of Kosovo need to stop immediately

BRUSSELS – The violent incidents in the north of Kosovo need to stop immediately said High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

He wrote on Twitter that unilateral and uncoordinated actions that endanger stability are unacceptable.

“All open issues must be addressed through the EU – facilitated Dialogue. We are in contact with Belgrade and Pristina”, Borell said.

http://

The violent incidents in the north of Kosovo need to stop immediately.

Unilateral and uncoordinated actions that endanger stability are unacceptable. All open issues must be addressed through the EU-facilitated Dialogue. We are in contact with Belgrade and Pristina. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) October 13, 2021

Citizens in the northern part of Kosovska Mitrovica reacted to the action of the Kosovo police this morning with protests, followed by incidents and conflicts with the use of tear gas and shock bombs. According to the media reports, the 36-old man was wounded.

The office of the Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, announced that this morning’s action was carried out in order to fight smuggling in Pristina, Peja, and Kosovska Mitrovica. Kurti called for calm in the northern part of Kosovska Mitrovica and said that the action of the Kosovo police was over.

The Prime Minister of Serbia Ana Brnabić requested the engagement of NATO, KFOR, and the international community. The President of Serbia headed to Raška, where he will meet with representatives of Serbs from the north of Kosovo at around 3 pm today.