“Building Europe Together“: WB contribution to the Conference on the Future to be discussed on Monday

BELGRADE – The event “Building Europe Together: Western Balkans’ contribution the Conference on the Future of Europe“ is taking place on Monday 18 October, with the aim of summarising and projecting the essence of the regional debates that were held during this year.

The discussion will be broadcasted on European Western Balkans’ YouTube and Facebook channels from 11:00 to 12:00 (CET).

In July 2021, the panel “What can the Western Balkans do for the EU?”, which was part of the Prespa Forum for Dialogue, inaugurated a series of public and civic initiatives for the citizens from the Western Balkans to engage and contribute to the Conference on the Future of Europe.

Until the beginning of October, multiple events were organized throughout the Western Balkans, including the events in Skopje, Sarajevo, Pristina, Kruševo and Belgrade.

The purpose of the event on Monday is to summarise these discussions, give the voice to people who are often not heard enough in the local information environment and to put the light on WB citizens who are keen that region becomes the source of solutions rather than the source of the problem .

The discussion will be moderated by Nikola Burazer, Programme Director of the Centre for Contemporary Politics and Executive Editor of the European Western Balkans.

The participants will be Srđan Cvijić, Senior Policy Analyst on EU external relations at the Open Society Foundation’s European Policy Institute, Brussels; Zoran Nechev, Head of the Centre for EU integration and Senior Researcher at the Institute for Democracy “Societas Civilis” Skopje – IDSCS; Donika Emini, Executive Director of the Civikos Platform, Pristina; Daliborka Uljarević, Executive Director at the Centre for Civic Education, Podgorica; Dafina Peci, Secretary General for National Youth Congress of Albania, and Selma Prodanović, Sarajevo-born, Vienna-based entrepreneur focusing on investing in advanced technologies and female entrepreneurship.

Take a look at video European External Action Service about the work of Selma Prodanović, one of the participants of the panel. It was released within the programme “Europeans making a difference – Women leading​ the way in the Western Balkans”.

The Conference of the Future of Europe was launched this year by the European Parliament, the Council and the European Commission, who have committed to listen to European citizens and to follow up, within their sphere of competences, on the recommendations made. The Conference is decentralized, with European, national, regional and local authorities, as well as civil society and other organisations invited to organise events and contribute ideas throughout the second half of 2021 and the first half of 2022. By the next spring, the Conference is expected to reach conclusions and provide guidance on the future of Europe.