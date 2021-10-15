US President nominates Christopher Hill as new ambassador to Serbia

WASHINGTON – President of the United States of America Joe Biden nominated Christopher Hill, who had a prominent role in peace negotiations between Serbia and the Kosovo Liberation Army in the late 1990s, as the next US ambassador to Belgrade. According to a press release, Christopher Hill is a career member of foreign service. Most recently, he has been the 2021 George Ball Adjunct Professor at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs. Before retiring from the Foreign Service in 2010, Hill served as US Ambassador to Iraq, Korea, Poland, and North Macedonia. Earlier in his diplomatic career, he was a member of the negotiating team whose efforts led to the Dayton Peace Agreement, ending the Bosnian war. For ten years, Hill was Dean of the Josef Korbel School of International Studies, and then Chief Advisor to the Chancellor for Global Engagement and Professor of the Practice of Diplomacy, at the University of Denver.