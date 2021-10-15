Várhelyi to present the 2021 enlargement package in AFET on Tuesday

BRUSSELS – On 19 October, the Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi will present the 2021 enlargement package, including Commission reports on the candidate and potential candidate countries for EU accession to the Members of the Foreign Affairs Committee (AFET), the Committee announced today. Last year’s Commission reports were released on 6 October 2020. They assess the progress made by every candidate and potential candidate country in political and economic criteria, as well as the ability to assume obligations for EU membership.