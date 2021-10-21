First meeting of the Working Group on license plates takes place in Brussels

BRUSSELS – Expert delegations for the the Working Group on license plates met today in Brussels for the first time, as agreed on 30 September by Kosovo and Serbia negotiators. They were met by Miroslav Lajčák, EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue, who announced that t

he Group chaired by his advisers will be meeting on a regular basis. “I trust they will present concrete findings in 6 months”, Lajčák tweeted.

Lajčák