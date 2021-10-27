[EWB Interview] Hullmann: Six WB countries should overcome political blockade of four agreements on regional mobility

Leading up to the eleventh annual Belgrade Security Forum, which takes place this week, EWB interviewed Christiane Hullmann, Head of Division for the Western Balkans at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany. On Tuesday, Ms Hullmann spoke at a panel titled “Supporting Western Balkans – Overcoming Obstacles to European Integration”, which aimed at answering the questions of whether the EU’s integration of Western Balkans is in danger and which frameworks can sustain them.

In addition to the EU integration, Ms Hullmann commented for EWB on the Berlin Process and the immediate steps that need to be taken to further the economic integration of the region, as well as the continuity of German policy towards the Western Balkans following the federal election.

“I’m convinced that also the next German Government will regard the Western Balkans and their European perspective as a foreign policy priority”, Hullmann says.

European Western Balkans: At this year’s Belgrade Security Forum, you will be speaking on a panel focusing on overcoming obstacles to the European Integration of the Western Balkans. What are, in your view, the biggest obstacles to that process at the moment? How should they be tackled?