Zoran Zaev resigns as Prime Minister and SDSM leader following local elections defeat

SKOPJE – Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev announced that he would resign from that office, as well as the leader of the ruling Social Democratic Alliance of Macedonia, following the bad result for the party in the second round of local elections. SDSM candidate Petre Šilegov lost to VMRO-DPMNE candidate Danela Arsovska in the Skopje mayoral election, while the current results show VMRO-DPMNE leading in multiple races across the country. Zaev took responsibility for the defeat, saying that he would remain in office until the next government is formed. VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said that he expected early parliamentary election following the result, while Zaev stressed that he did not see the need for it. The next regular parliamentary election is not due until 2024.