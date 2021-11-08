EPC and BiEPAG to hold an online policy dialogue on the 2021 Enlargement Package

BRUSSELS – The European Policy Centre, in cooperation with the Balkans in Europe Policy Advisory Group (BiEPAG), is organising a policy dialogue “The 2021 Enlargement Package: restoring the EU’s transformative leverage in the Balkans” today (Monday, 8 October) at 16:00. The dialogue will tackle the questions such as what is at stake if the EU fails to deliver on its promise to Albania and North Macedonia and how the Union can help the Balkan countries still more to meet and sustain democratic standards. The panel, consisting of Florian Bieber Professor at the University of Graz and BiEPAG coordinator, Maciej Popowski, Director-General of the Directorate General Neighbourhood and Enlargement and Natasha Wunsch, Assistant Professor at Sciences Po and a BiEPAG member and moderated by Corina Stratulat, Senior Policy Analyst and a BiEPAG member, will discuss these and other issues, drawing also on a recent Policy Brief published by the BiEPAG – “Escaping the transactional trap: the way forward for EU enlargement”.