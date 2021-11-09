fbpx
09. 11. 2021.

Dutch Prime Minister Rutte tomorrow in Skopje with Zaev and Pendarovski

by EWB

SKOPJE – Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will visit North Macedonia on Wednesday, announced Dutch Embassy to North Macedonia on Twitter. During his visit, he will meet with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and speak with civil society youth representatives. According to the statement, the visit will be concluded with a working dinner hosted by President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski. They will discuss, among other things, the good relationship between the Netherlands and North Macedonia, European cooperation, developments in the region, and NATO cooperation. Skopje is the last stop of a regional visit of the Dutch Prime Minister that also includes Greece and Albania.

