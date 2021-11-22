Zaev congratulates Radev on election victory

SKOPJE – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev congratulated President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev on his re-election yesterday.

Radev won the presidential election runoff on Sunday against GERB-supported Anastas Gerdzhikov with around 66 percent of the vote. Radev, originally supported by the Bulgarian Socialist Party, received additional support from the parties that have announced intention to form a new government, including “We Continue the Change” and “There is Such a People”.

“In the telephone conversation I had with the President of the Republic of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, I congratulated him on the victory in the presidential elections and wished good luck to our neighbor and the entire Bulgarian people. We agreed that Bulgaria and North Macedonia will continue through dialogue and mutual understanding to seek solutions in the name of a common European future”, Zaev wrote on his Facebook profile, Sitel reports.

In the meantime, Zaev announced the meeting of the Social Democratic Union of Macedonia on Tuesday, at which he will formalise his resignation as party leader.

The move will open the way to the appointment of a new leader, which will then be able to ask the president to form a new government as the party holds a parliamentary majority, Euronews Albania reports.

Zaev announced resignations both as party leader and as Prime Minister following the losses his party suffered in the local elections on 31 October. He postponed the resignation after the opposition led by VMRO-DPMNE attempted to topple the government in a no-confidence vote earlier this month.