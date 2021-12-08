EU ambassadors confirm opening of Cluster 4 for Serbia

BRUSSELS – Europan Union ambassadors confirmed today the opening of all four chapters in Cluster 4 of Serbia’s accession negotiations at the Intergovernmental Conference that will be held on 14 December. Cluster 4 -“Green Agenda and Sustainable Connectivity” will be opened with Serbia, which combines four chapters related to transport, energy, trans-European networks, environmental protection, and climate change.

According to EWB sources, the agenda of today’s meeting of EU ambassadors included only the continuation of negotiations with Serbia, while the decision on Albania and North Mackedonia will be made in the coming days.

Serbia did not receive the green light in November to open two clusters, 3 and 4, as recommended by the European Commission in its report. As it could be heard at the time, the ministers of some member states intervened that despite the progress, there are certain that Serbia would have to take in order to be able to open some of the clusters.

Serbia opened the last negotiation chapter in December 2019. In the meantime, the EU enlargement methodlogy has been changed, reorganizing the chapters into clusters.