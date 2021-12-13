Intergovernmental Conferences with Montenegro and Serbia this week in Brussels

BRUSSELS – State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia Gašper Dovžan will chair the 14th meeting of the Intergovernmental Conference with Montenegro on Monday, 13 December in Brussels. The following day, 14 December 2021, he will preside over the 13th meeting of the Intergovernmental Conference with Serbia, Slovenian Presidency announced. It was confirmed earlier that the EU Member States have agreed to open Cluster 4 (Green Agenda and Sustainable Connectivity) with Serbia, comprising four negotiating chapters. The Conferences will also exchange information and views on the state of play of the negotiation process for EU membership.