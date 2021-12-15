Council conclusions call for moving accession of Albania and North Macedonia forward “as soon as possible”

BRUSSELS – Council of the European Union adopted conclusions on enlargement and Stabilisation and Association Process on Tuesday, in which the commitment to enlargement was reaffirmed, but concerns were also expressed over many unresolved problems in the fundamental criteria for EU membership.

In the margins of the General Affairs Council, Intergovernmental Conferences with Montenegro and Serbia took place on 13 and 14 December, with Serbia opening Cluster 4 on the Green Deal and Sustainable Connectivity.

The Council stated that it looked forward to the holding of the first intergovernmental conferences with the North Macedonia and with Albania as soon as possible, after the approval of the negotiating frameworks by the Council.

The Conclusions were adopted just a day after the swearing in of the new Government of Bulgaria. New Prime Minister Kiril Petkov told Financial Times that the Government will propose a “very fast” new process that should help Sofia lift its veto and unlock the start of neighbouring North Macedonia’s EU accession negotiations.

“We will make an action plan in early January for these working groups to have real results with the aim to move forward in the negotiations,” Petkov said, EURACTIV reported.

When it comes to Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Council regretted the prolonged political crisis in the country, which has held back further progress on reforms in 2021, and condemned the blockage of the State institutions.

“Rhetoric and initiatives aimed at rolling back reforms and withdrawing from State institutions are unacceptable and endanger the country’s alignment with the EU acquis and the political commitment to EU integration. All political leaders need to engage in dialogue to overcome the stalemate as a matter of priority”, the document reads.

In its conclusions, Council reaffirmed its commitment to enlargement, which, according to the document, remains a key policy of the European Union and a strategic investment in peace, democracy, prosperity, security and stability in Europe.