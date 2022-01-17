Abazović: We are proposing a minority government without DPS and DF

PODGORICA – Coalition Black on White (Crno na bijelo) proposed today a minority government should be formed in order to overcome the political crisis in Montenegro, reports Vijesti. The Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the Civic Movement URA, Dritan Abazović, announced that he would offer the creation of a minority government and that he would offer it to all deputies. He states that everyone should support the concept of a minority government with at least 49 deputies, but says that there is no place for the DPS and DF in it, but that it would be phenomenal to support them. “It is time to unblock the path to the EU “, said Abazović and stated that he expects the response of political subjects on the offer of forming a minority government by the end of this week.