North Macedonia forms government, Dimitar Kovačevski new Prime Minister

SKOPJE – The Assembly of the Republic of North Macedonia on Sunday elected Social Democrat technocrat Dimitar Kovačevski as prime minister, after more than two months of political turmoil in the country, Mia.mk reprted. Kovačevski, a former deputy finance minister, succeeds Zoran Zaev, who stepped down last month following his party’s heavy defeat in municipal elections. The new coalition Cabinet, led by Kovačevski’s Social Democrats (SDSM), was backed by 62 MPs of those present in the 120-seat parliament. Forty-six lawmakers voted against. Presenting his agenda to the parliament on Saturday, Kovačevski had said a key goal of his government would be “higher and sustainable economic growth.” He also promised to address the country’s energy crisis and to try to bring it closer to the European Union.