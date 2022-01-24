Delay in the adoption of the Law on Same-Sex Unions in Serbia a consequence of lack of political will

A few weeks ago, the Ministry of Human and Minority Rights announced that the work on the final version of the Draft Law on Same-Sex Unions had been completed, almost half a year later since the legal team of the Office of the Council of Europe in Serbia gave an expert opinion on its content. As announced by the line minister Gordana Čomić, now it’s the Government’s turn. EWB interviewees point out that they have not seen the latest version of the Draft Law yet, and add that the adoption of the law is being tactically delayed due to the upcoming elections. According to them, Europride, which is planned to take place in Belgrade in 2022, could be a certain kind of pressure on the government.

Did Serbia “commit” itself to adopting the Law on Same-Sex Unions?

Since the work on the Draft Law began, the part of the public against the adoption of such a law has often referred to the ruling of the EU Court of Justice, which allows member states to resolve the issue of same-sex marriage within their national legislation. However, what is omitted is that the same Court orders the member states that same-sex unions must be treated in the same way as heterosexual ones.

The fact that Serbia has not yet clearly decided to regulate same-sex unions legally can be seen in the latest Revised Action Plan for Chapter 23, adopted in 2020. Although the Draft Law is being worked on, the government does not mention this Law among the planned activities.

The improvement of the position of the LGBTI Community is mentioned somewhere else, in the context of realization of the Action Plan for the implementation of the Strategy for Prevention and Protection against Discrimination through “continuous and consistent application of the Law on Prohibition of Discrimination.”

“With the continuation of the implementation of an efficient model of community policing and continuous cooperation with the representatives of the LGBTI community, work will continue on improving the security situation of all members. It is planned for the following period to continue with the positive practice of raising awareness on the inadmissibility of all forms of discrimination and ways of prevention, which will be achieved through a series of educational events, citizen and public servants training, as well as through printing and distributing manuals for recognizing and reacting to discrimination” states the revised Action plan.

Also, the documents on the Negotiating Position of the Republic of Serbia and the EU Common Position emphasize the adoption and application of the Law on Prohibition of Discrimination, but the Law on Same-Sex Unions is not mentioned here either.