Government of Zdravko Krivokapić loses the confidence vote

PODGORICA – The Assembly of Montenegro has voted in favour of the no-confidence motion in the current Government of Montenegro, submitted by 31 MPs. The motion was supported by 43 out of 81 MPs. The Government’s term in office therefore ends, and it will now operate in an acting capacity until the new government is elected. The Constitution of Montenegro does not stipulate deadlines for the election of the new government. “Black on White” coalition, which originally supported Krivokapić’s Government in December 2020, now voted in favour of no-confidence motion, together with the Democratic Party of Socialists and several smaller opposition parties. The leader of the coalition, Deputy Prime Minister Dritan Abazović, proposed a minority government centered around “Black on White” in January.