Picula and Bilčík: Montenegro needs a predictable and stable parliamentary majority

BRUSSELS – European Parliament Rapporteur for Montenegro Tonino Picula (S&D) and chair of the Delegation to EU-Montenegro Stabilisation and Association Parliamentary Committee Vladimír Bilčík (EPP) released a statement following the votes of no-confidence in the Government of Montenegro.

“We continuously monitor the political developments in Montenegro and we commend the recent peaceful transitions in line with Montenegro’s constitution. We call for the continued respect for democratic processes, norms and standards during these times”, Picula and Bilčík stated.

In light of the stalemate during recent weeks, they urged Montenegrin leaders to move swiftly towards forming a new government and electing a new speaker of the Montenegrin Parliament.

“Paving the way towards a stable parliamentary majority and moving Montenegro forward on the reform process is of essence; no more time should be lost”, the statement reads.

The MEPs added that the political inaction limits the country’s reform agenda, and consequently, its EU accession ambitions.

“Montenegro is the most advanced country among the EU candidate countries and already integrated in the North-Atlantic Treaty Organisation. Montenegro needs a predictable and stable parliamentary majority and a pro-European government that will lead the country to the EU. We will support political decisions that will be based on European standards and respect European values, reflecting the wish and will of citizens. EU membership, after all, is the wish of an overwhelming majority of Montenegro’s citizens”, the statement concluded.

Speaker of Parliament and leader of the Democrats party Aleksa Bečić was dismissed yesterday as well with the votes of opposition and the “Black on White” coalition.