Economist Democracy Index 2021: North Macedonia and Montenegro upgraded to “flawed democracies”

LONDON – Montenegro and North Macedonia crossed the threshold of “flawed democracies” in this year’s Democracy Index 2021 published by the Economist Intelligence Unit. Serbia and Albania remained in this category as well, while Bosnia and Herzegovina stayed in the category of hybrid regimes. All countries received slightly better scores than last year.

This Index measures the state of democracy based on the electoral process and pluralism, the functioning of government, political participation, political culture, and civil liberties. The observed countries are then classified into four categories: full democracy, flawed democracy, hybrid regime, or authoritarian regime.

In 2019, only Serbia was categorised as a flawed democracy. It is now joined by Albania, which achieved this status last year, Montenegro and North Macedonia. Bosnia and Herzegovina still remains far from this status, while Kosovo is not included in the rankings.