10. 02. 2022.

News in brief

Serbian parliament adopts the Act on Changing the Constitution

by EWB

BELGRADE – National Assembly of Serbia held a special session on 9 February, in which it adopted the Act on Changing the Constitution of Serbia. It was a perfunctory activity since the changes were already adopted by the parliament on 30 November and by the citizens in a referendum on 16 January. About 60% of the citizens voted in favour of the changes, with a turnout of 30%. The Constitution has been amended in the area of the judiciary, with the most notable change being the way judges and prosecutors are elected. The experts were divided over the content of the amendments as well as the fact that they were adopted in a parliament with almost no opposition MPs. The process was carried out as a part of Serbia’s EU accession reforms.

