Borrell: European Union will not accept dissolution of BiH

MUNICH – EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina is more worrying than ever and the European Union will not accept a dissolution of the country, N1 reported.

“The situation in Bosnia is certainly worrying, more worrying than ever. It’s never been easy but now there are really centrifugal forces to be found”, Borell said at the Munich Security Conference.

He assessed that Bosnia’s political leaders must reach an agreement to implement constitutional and other reforms in order to avoid discriminationa in the country and continue its EU integration process.

“We issued a serious warning, we well not accept the dissolution of this republic”, Borrell told.

Borell stated that the process of constitutional and electoral reform in BiH will be a long one.

“I can only appear to the responsibility of the political leaders in BiH to implement reforms and I can assure you that we are in close cooperation with the United State, aslo concerning Serbia”, Borell said.