EU Foreign Ministers discussed how to preserve the unity of BiH

BRUSSELS – Depending on the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the European Union is ready to use all measures and instruments which implies financial aid as well as restrictive measure, but the latter would be used as a last resort, said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell after the EU Foreign Affairs Council session.

“When it comes to Bosnia and Herzegovina, we talked about how to preserve the unity of the country, we call on political leaders to ensure the full functioning of the BiH Constitution. There is no place in Europe for a divided BiH”, said Borell, N1 reported.

He told that the ministers expressed full suport for the High Representative the EUFOR ALTEA and EU Special Envoy, as well as the US Special Representative who is trying to implement electoral reform and constitutional amendments that could improve the functioning of the state.

“The nationalist and separatis rhetoric is increasing in Bosnia and Herzegovina and jeopardising the stability and even the integrity of the country”, Borell added.

Last Thursday, the European Parliament adopted an amendment by three lawmakers to its annual report on the Foreign Affairs Committee caling for sancctions against BiH Presidency member Milorad Dodik. The amendment strongly condemns the unconstitutional secessionist measures of the Republika Srpska authorities, which aim to establish parallel institutions in the fields of medicine and medical devices, justice, defence, security and taxation. Last month, the US unveiled new sanctions against Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik.

According to Euronews, most EU countries want to hit Dodik with sanctions, but Hungary, Croatia and Slovenia are notably opposed.

Foreign Ministers of the EU have met in Brussels to discuss ways to ease tensions in Bosnia in bid to prevent the possible breakup of BiH undergoing the most significant political crisis since the end of the war.