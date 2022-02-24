EUFOR to deploy additional 500 personnel to BiH

SARAJEVO – Four companies, comprising approximately 500 personnel from EUFOR’s reserves stationed outside of Bosnia and Herzegovina will be deployed, as a precautionary measure, in the country over the next two weeks to reinforce existing forces, in order to more effectively support our BiH partners in maintaining a safe and secure environment, EUFOR stated.

The decision was posted on EUFOR’s website today. Earlier this morning, Russia invaded Ukraine following weeks of tensions.

“The deterioration of the security situation internationally has the potential to spread instability to Bosnia and Herzegovina. The deployment of these forces is a precautionary measure to strengthen stability in BiH by positioning sufficient, capable forces in-countryto support the BiH Government efforts to maintain a safe and secure environment. Their mission will be to demonstrate the EU’s determination to maintain stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina. It is a prudent and proportionate measure which reflects the EU’s and EUFOR’s unequivocal commitment to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Bosnia and Herzegovina”, the statement reads.

EUFOR has been deployed in Bosnia and Herzegovina since 2004. It comprises of a total of approximately 3,500 personnel of which 600 are currently deployed in country. The companies that will soon be deployed will bring the total number of EUFOR forces stationed in BiH up to 1,100. These personnel will come from Austria, Bulgaria, Romania and Slovakia.

“EUFOR’s assessment is that there is currently no threat to the safe and secure environment that would require EUFOR’s support. The situation is being continually monitored and further reinforcements can be brought in if necessary”, the statement concludes.