North Macedonia joins EU’s package of sanctions against Russia

SKOPJE – Foreign Minister of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani announced that the country was joining the latest EU package of sanctions against Russia, adopted yesterday. “In response to today’s Russian unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the Government of North Macedonia has just decided to join the latest EU’s package of sanctions against Russia. Furthermore, North Macedonia will join all CFSP decisions regarding the territorial integrity of UA thus amounting 100% alignment with the EU”, Osmani wrote on Twitter.