Várhelyi: Stability of Western Balkans more important than ever

LONDON – European Commissioner Oliver Várhelyi told the EBRD Western Balkans Investment Summit on Monday that the stability and security of the region are more important than ever and urged a faster implementation of projects. “Current events show that never before was stability and security of the Western Balkans as important as now: we need to maintain peace and stability, deepen and expand it. They show the importance of the European Union perspective,” Várhelyi wrote on Twitter. He added that “it is now time to accelerate implementation”. “I count on you, Prime Ministers, to ensure quick action so the projects from the Plan come to life swiftly. Together, we can and will change the reality on the ground. At the same time, we continue to work together to advance the enlargement process. Europe does not end in Zagreb or Budapest, the Western Balkans naturally belong here too”, he concluded.